On Census Day, Mayor David Calls For 2020 Census Deadline Extension Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

From the office of Mayor Richard David

BINGHAMTON, NY — Mayor Richard C. David on Wednesday, national Census Day, encouraged residents to respond to the 2020 Census from home and called on the U.S. Census Bureau to extend the response deadline in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Outreach is critical to ensuring every City resident is counted in the 2020 Census, but COVID-19 and our collective effort to practice social distancing has made that outreach impossible,” said Mayor David. “While I urge all residents to respond to the Census today online, by phone or by mail, many residents lack the resources to respond easily from home. That’s why I’m joining local government leaders from around the country in asking the U.S. Census Bureau to extend the response deadline until this pandemic has subsided.”

Last week, Mayor David signed on to a letter from mayors across the country urging the U.S. Census Bureau to extend the 2020 response deadline from July 31 to September 30. Social distancing guidelines set in response to COVID-19 have prevented communities from conducting critical outreach operations ahead of the Census, including door-to-door canvassing, workshops and neighborhood events.

The closure of public libraries and local businesses creates an additional barrier to response, as many historically undercounted populations also lack access to broadband service at home.

“The decisions leaders make now regarding how the 2020 Census proceeds will impact all communities across the country for the next decade,” said Mayor David. “Smaller cities, such as Binghamton, would be most negatively impacted by a process that does not ensure that every person is counted by reducing our region’s influence and access to critical state and federal dollars.”

The U.S. Census Bureau has suspended field operations until April 15.

National Census Day is typically when communities across the country hold events promoting the Census and encouraging participation. Binghamton, like cities across the U.S., postponed Census Day plans in response to the coronavirus.

In February, Mayor David announced during his State of the City Address that the City would create a Complete Count Committee with the aim of increasing awareness and encouraging resident participation in the 2020 Census. The committee held a kickoff meeting via conference call last month in compliance with social distancing guidelines. The group is chaired by City Councilwoman Aviva Friedman and includes community leaders and representatives from a variety of backgrounds, including the Binghamton City School District, the American Civic Association and the Binghamton Housing Authority.

The 2020 Census began last month, with the online and phone systems going live on March 12.

The Census occurs every 10 years to count every person living in the U.S. The population totals from the Census determine the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives and affects how much funding communities receive from the federal government. Approximately $675 billion in federal funding is distributed to communities each year using Census Bureau data. The funding supports schools, hospitals, infrastructure, public works and other vital programs.

Online access to the 2020 Census form can be found at https://my2020census.gov/ and the phone response option can be reached at 1-844-330-2020.