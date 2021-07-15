“Old Puff – A Tempest in a Teapot.”

From the Tioga County Historical Society:

Listen to the story of the Ithaca & Owego, one of the earliest railroads to be built in upstate New York. First operated by horses with the original passenger cars said to have been former stagecoaches. After a time the railroad acquired a steam locomotive officially named the “Pioneer” but nicknamed “Old Puff.

Richard Palmer, of Syracuse, has written many books on local railroads. He is a retired journalist, having worked for many years at the Syracuse Newspapers.

July 24th, 2021, 11 am to noon: $3.00 donation is requested.

Hosted by the Tioga County Historical Society in conjunction with their “Historic Railroads of the Southern Tier” exhibit running from

May 15 to October 2, 2021

For further details, contact the museum at

607 687 2460 museum@tiogahistory.org

www.tiogahistory.org