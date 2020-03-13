Odyssey of the Mind Tournament Saturday is canceled

From Broome-Tioga BOCES:

The following statement was sent moments ago to school administrators and staff involved in this year’s Region 12 Odyssey of the Mind Tournament.

“After much careful thought and weighing of options, we (Broome-Tioga BOCES) have decided to cancel the Region 12 Odyssey of the Mind Tournament scheduled to take place on our main campus this Saturday.

“To put it simply, while there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID 19) in our region, we have decided to err on the side of caution, as many other groups and agencies in our area have done. As always, the safety of our students and staff must take precedence over all other considerations; it is our No. 1 priority.

“We apologize for the any inconvenience this decision may cause, and ask that you continue to do your part to prevent the spread of infection by following health department guidelines for proper sanitation and personal hygiene.”