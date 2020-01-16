NYSSBA Recognizes Raymond and Sidney Central School District on Collaboration

GREENE, N.Y., January 16, 2020 — The Raymond Corporation and Sidney Central School District was honored by the New York State School Boards Association (NYSSBA) for their collaboration on the Raymond Welding Production Center, which opened last school year.

The welding center helps students prepare for careers in welding.

NYSSBA recently initiated a program called “Champions of Change for Kids,” which gives the organization a chance to recognize school districts for meritorious programs and projects throughout New York State.

“We congratulate Sidney on receiving this prestigious recognition for their support and collaboration in the Raymond Welding Skills Development Program,” said Tony Topencik, director of operations at Raymond.

“It’s an honor to be part of a program which educates the next generation of welders.

By learning continuous improvement principles and advanced technical skills, we are confident that these students will succeed in their future careers.”

“We are extremely grateful that NYSSBA has honored our district and this program,” Sidney Superintendent Eben Bullock said.

“Our partnership with Raymond continues to grow and blossom and we are very proud of how far we’ve come and are excited for the future.”

NYSSBA representatives presented the district with a banner at a recent board meeting held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

The banner will be on display at the Sidney Central School District in Sidney, New York.

During the holidays, Raymond offered a unique opportunity for students to create a fabricated piece to accompany the Raymond annual holiday tree display at the Roberson Museum and Science Center in Binghamton, New York. Seven Sidney students from the welding center accepted the challenge and worked together to create a holiday display which included a large welded present.

The holiday display will remain at the Sidney Central School District in Sidney, New York.

MEDIA: To download photos, please click here.

