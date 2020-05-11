NYSEG Warns Customers of New Scam Attempts

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, NY — NYSEG, an AVANGRID company, is urging customers to be vigilant of scammers posing as representatives of the energy companies.

NYSEG has recently received reports of customers having accepted calls from people who claim to be employees or consultants of the company. Customers are urged to never give out personal or account information to unsolicited callers.

Additionally, customers have reported calls threatening to cut service unless an immediate payment is made over the phone. This is a sure sign of a scam. Any customer who is uncertain whether a call is genuine or has questions about the status of their account is encouraged to call the phone number provided on their bill.

Please note that NYSEG has temporarily suspended disconnections related to non-payment during this public health crisis. Furthermore, as part of the companies’ COVID-19 response, NYSEG employees are not entering customers’ homes or going door-to-door for non-emergency work.

The company also offered customers some additional helpful tips: