NYSEG Trimming Trees Along 67 Miles of Electric Power Lines in Towns of Chenango and Maine

From New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG):

BINGHAMTON, New York — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) announced today that crews recently started proactive tree trimming work in the towns of Chenango and Maine in Broome County to protect the electrical system from hazards caused by fallen branches and vegetation overgrowth. The trimming activity will extend 67.23 miles along the Chenango Bridge 428 circuit, which includes areas in the towns of Chenango and Maine and delivers power to customers’ homes and businesses. The efforts will include trimming within the company’s right of way as well as removing hazard trees that can cause damage to the circuit if they were to break or fall.

“The majority of outages our customers experience are caused by trees, branches, or foliage causing damage to the power lines,” said Corey Katusha Lead Analyst – Vegetation Management. “We’re trimming trees along this circuit, and throughout our entire service area, to minimize the impact that vegetation has on our system and reduce the likelihood that a broken tree or branch will fall onto the power line and cause an outage.”

In addition to routine maintenance tree trimming, crews will patrol the region for hazard trees to evaluate and pursue future full tree removals. To access certain areas of this circuit, specialized off-road equipment is required and in particularly challenging terrain, trimmers will climb the trees to complete the trimming process.

NYSEG conducts tree-trimming work year-round and continuously prunes or removes trees and vegetation that could potential damage the system and cause outages. Additionally, the company is placing particular emphasis on areas where trees pose an increased risk for outages.

NYSEG advises customers that temporary and minor traffic delays may occur during the project period. The company also asks that motorist use extra caution when near crews and work zones.

“Our contractor crews from Nelson Tree Services will be seen working along roadways throughout the duration of this work,” said Katusha. “We thank our customers in advance for their attentiveness as they pass through work zones. This will allow crews to complete their trimming efforts safely and efficiently.”



Crews will be working along Airport Drive, Bringham Road and Commercial Drive in the Town of Maine. In the Town of Chenango, crews will be working along Castle Creek Road, Dunham Hill Road, Kolb Road and W. Chenango Road.

Trimming work is expected to be completed by April 1, 2021.