NYSEG, RG&E and Avangrid Foundation Announce $400,000 Donation to Project SHARE Heating Fund

From NYSEG and RG&E:

BINGHAMTON, New York — NYSEG, RG&E and the Avangrid Foundation, the primary charitable arm of NYSEG and RG&E parent company AVANGRID, today announced a donation of $400,000 to Project SHARE Heating Fund. Project SHARE provides assistance to eligible customers to pay for their heating needs.

The program is also funded with support from NYSEG and RG&E customers who choose to make contributions through their monthly utility bill. These donations go directly to this program to support their neighbors who are in the most need. The program is also fuel neutral, meaning customers can use the grant to pay for any heating source including propane, wood or oil.

“With this donation, the Avangrid Foundation renews its commitment to helping our customers through difficult financial times,” said Nicole Licata Grant, director of the Avangrid Foundation. “Since its inception nearly 30 years ago, Project SHARE has helped thousands of families who’ve experienced hardship. It’s one way we help keep homes and hearts warm each winter.”

Customers who have exhausted all other assistance programs and are at risk of having their heat supply terminated can apply for help through Project SHARE because of the donation made today.

“This program will continue to help our customers who need additional assistance paying for their heating needs and was built to be a safety net for our people when they need it most,” said Scott Baker, vice president of customer service for NYSEG and RG&E. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created unprecedented financial challenges for thousands of New Yorkers, but even through these challenging times, it’s tremendous to see the generosity of customers who contribute and help others.”

Project SHARE has been helping customers experiencing extreme hardship since the early 1980s and to date has distributed more than $17 million to 62,850 households.

Individuals can learn how to apply for assistance or donate to the Project SHARE Fund by following the links below.

NYSEG Project SHARE Information

RG&E Project SHARE Information