NYSEG Responding After Thunderstorms Cause Power Outages

From New York State Electric & Gas(NYSEG):

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — New York State Electric & Gas(NYSEG) is responding after high winds, heavy rain and lightning associated with thunderstorms disrupted service to customers on Tuesday. Currently, 6,050 of the approximately 32,000 impacted customers remain without power. The hardest hit areas remaining include NYSEG’s Brewster (1,349), Liberty (2,102) and Oneonta (1,100) divisions, which include Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Dutchess, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Schoharie, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester counties. The company announced that customers should prepare for the possibility of being without power during the overnight period.

Overnight Work Plan

Crews will continue to work during the overnight period, performing make-safe activities such as clearing downed wires and responding to additional system emergencies. Additionally, many divisions will continue to finish their damage assessments at first light in the morning in order to provide customers with up-to-date estimated times of restoration. As crews work to make repairs, it’s possible that some customers that have already been restored may experience scattered outages that are necessary to complete additional work.

Damage Reports

While crews are still completing their damage assessments due to the timing of the storm, initial reports from the field indicate that softened soil conditions and severe winds caused a significant number of fallen trees and limbs, resulting in broken poles, nearly 90 downed wires and damage to other electrical equipment.

Crew Information

In advance of the storm, NYSEG pre-staged additional tree and line crews throughout the Oneonta, Brewster and Liberty divisions. All crews are currently engaged and will continue to work throughout the overnight period and until every customer is restored. The companies are also coordinating response efforts with state and local emergency management authorities.

How to Stay Up-To-Date

NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for email alerts and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.

Safety Tips

The company also offer customers the following reminders to stay safe.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities

The company’s first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the company’s social media pages: