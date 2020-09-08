NYSEG Reminds Customers to Call Before You Dig

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, New York — NYSEG, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., today reminds contractors and homeowners to have underground utilities marked before digging – this is essential to protect themselves and others from injury and to prevent damage to underground utility lines. To have the underground utilities marked, customers should contact Dig Safely New York by calling 811 at least two and not more than 10 full working days before the start of any excavation project.

As the summer construction season starts to wind down, many New York residents are working expeditiously to complete outdoor home improvement projects before cold weather moves in. It’s important for a do-it-yourselfer or a contractor to call 811 before performing any work that requires excavation or digging, such as construction of fences, decks or patios or other heavy construction projects.

Every year, there are dozens of incidents involving third-party damage to NYSEG underground natural gas and electric facilities. Many of these incidents that could put people’s lives in danger and interrupt essential utility service can be avoided by having utilities marked out before work begins.

“Contractors are required by law to call Dig Safely New York before digging, and we strongly encourage do-it-yourselfers to call as well,” said Greg George Vice President of Gas Engineering at NYSEG. “Whether you’re putting in a foundation or just putting up a fence, making this simple call will help keep everyone safe.”

Follow these tips for a safer project: