NYSEG Reminds Customers to Call Before You Dig

From NYSEG:
BINGHAMTON, New York — NYSEG, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., today reminds contractors and homeowners to have underground utilities marked before digging – this is essential to protect themselves and others from injury and to prevent damage to underground utility lines. To have the underground utilities marked, customers should contact Dig Safely New York by calling 811 at least two and not more than 10 full working days before the start of any excavation project.
As the summer construction season starts to wind down, many New York residents are working expeditiously to complete outdoor home improvement projects before cold weather moves in. It’s important for a do-it-yourselfer or a contractor to call 811 before performing any work that requires excavation or digging, such as construction of fences, decks or patios or other heavy construction projects.
Every year, there are dozens of incidents involving third-party damage to NYSEG underground natural gas and electric facilities. Many of these incidents that could put people’s lives in danger and interrupt essential utility service can be avoided by having utilities marked out before work begins.
“Contractors are required by law to call Dig Safely New York before digging, and we strongly encourage do-it-yourselfers to call as well,” said Greg George Vice President of Gas Engineering at NYSEG. “Whether you’re putting in a foundation or just putting up a fence, making this simple call will help keep everyone safe.”
Follow these tips for a safer project:
- Plan to have underground utilities marked as part of all underground construction
- Mark out the area of construction
- Call Dig Safely New York, a free and easy service at 811 or 1.800.962.7962
- Provide adequate training and supervision on a jobsite to assure that good construction practices are followed
- Properly maintain all underground utility markings
- Hand dig in the area of underground facilities
- Provide adequate protection and support for underground facilities
- If our underground facilities are damaged or disturbed, notify NYSEG by calling 1.800.572.1121 for a natural gas emergency and 1.800.572.1131 for an electric emergency. We’ll come right away to ensure the site is safe and make repairs if required
- Use and properly install suitable backfill material around underground facilities
- Call 911 if there is an immediate threat to life or safety