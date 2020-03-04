NYSEG Releases Mobile App for Apple and Android Devices

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, NY — NYSEG announced today the launch of its mobile application available for both Apple and Android devices. The release of the application comes after more than a year of development by parent company AVANGRID and was designed completely with the customer in mind.

To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG”. The application is free to download, though users must have a valid company account.

“As NYSEG looks for new and innovative ways to enhance the customer experience, the development of a mobile application will allow for more efficient communication with the company, anytime and from anywhere,” said Vicky Kelsall, Vice President of Customer Service at AVANGRID. “The launch of this product demonstrates our strong commitment to customer service and in today’s busy world provides customers with a way to quickly complete many of their day-to-day transactions.”

Customers using the application will be able accomplish the following, all from their mobile device:

View account information

Make payments

Send meter readings

Report outages

Check on an outage status

In addition to the launch of both a NYSEG and RG&E application in New York, AVANGRID announced it will also release similar products for its gas and electric companies in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

Visit our website to learn more about the NYSEG mobile app.