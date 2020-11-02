NYSEG Preparing for Wintry Weather on Friday

Company readying crews and equipment as wet snow is forecasted

BINGHAMTON, NY — NYSEG, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., is preparing for the potential of wet snow, which is expected to move into the region early Friday morning. As a result, some customers may experience service disruptions. The weather is expected to impact portions of the company’s eastern service area, which include the Southern Tier, Catskills, Hudson Valley and Capital Region.

Current forecasts call for wet snow to begin around 1 a.m. on Friday morning and continue through 1 p.m. Friday. As a result, most areas are forecasted to receive 1-3 inches of snow, with higher elevations potentially getting 2-5 inches. While accumulations are expected to be minimal as compared to other snow events, due to the number of trees and vegetation that still have leaves attached to them, the weight of the wet snow may cause trees or limbs to fall on electrical equipment, causing service disruptions.

The company’s storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts throughout the week, planning and readying crews and equipment. Additional contract tree and line crews ready have also be secured to help restore service should outages occur.

Company Preparations

Readying Crews

In preparation for the forecasted weather, NYSEG has readied more than 400 company line personnel and 193 tree crews, with additional construction, maintenance and substation personnel, wire guards and damage accessors positioned across the state. To further support the company’s own efforts, NYSEG has secured more than 340 contractor personnel statewide to respond to outages. The company is working to position crews in the forecasted areas of impact.

Equipment Summary

With more than 1,000 company and contractor personnel ready to respond, the company and its contractors currently have more than 400 bucket trucks and 115 digger trucks ready for the response effort.

Stay Up-To-Date

NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on its website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for email alerts and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.

Safety Tips

NYSEG also offers customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes

You can use our new mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG.” The application is free to download.

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or email as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The company’s first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the company’s social media pages: