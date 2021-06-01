NYSEG Preparing for Thunderstorms and Wind on Wednesday

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, New York — NYSEG is preparing for thunderstorms and wind expected to impact their service areas on Wednesday. As a result of the storm, customers may experience service disruptions. The storm is expected to impact the company’s Binghamton, Ithaca, Liberty, Oneonta and Mechanicville divisions, which includes the Southern Tier, Catskills and Capital Region areas.

Current forecasts call for thunderstorms to move across the state on Wednesday, with elevated chances of significant wind gusts in the Southern Tier, Catskills and Capital Region areas. The company urges customers to monitor weather forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions, as this storm has the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment.

Company Preparations

Readying Crews

In preparation for the event, the company has crews and contractors on alert to assist with potential restoration efforts. Currently more than 970 line personnel and 180 tree crews have been readied for response efforts statewide.

Equipment Summary

Line and tree crews are prepared to respond, with company and contractor personnel readying bucket trucks, auger trucks, wood chippers, dump trucks and backhoes.

How to Stay Up-To-Date

NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for outage alerts and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.

Safety Tips

The company also offers customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes:

Use our new mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG.” The application is free to download.

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or email as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The company’s first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the company’s social media pages: