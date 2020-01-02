NYSEG Preparing for Icy Rain and Snow

BINGHAMTON, NY- NYSEG, a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. is preparing for a wintry mix of rain, ice and some snow associated with incoming storms expected to hit their service areas Sunday evening through Monday.

As a result of the storm, customers may experience service disruptions. The storm is expected to impact portions of the NYSEG footprint, which includes the Mechanicville, Plattsburgh, Oneonta, and Liberty service territories.

Current forecasts call for icy rain to begin early Sunday evening in the east with wet snow at times and winds of 25-30 mph.

Rain and some wintry mix are forecasted in the western part of the state for the duration. Ice accumulations are expected for the affected regions in the east of between 0.2 and 0.5”.

Ice and snow associated with the storm have the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment.

The companies urge customers to monitor forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

The companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment and mobilizing employees for storm duty.

There are an additional 200 contract line personnel as well as an extra 100 company personnel who will be packed and standing by across the rest of the service territory ready to assist local crews restore service should outages occur.

The companies are also coordinating preparations with state and local emergency management authorities and have crews from the US and Canada to assist with restoration efforts.

NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). The companies also offer customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes:

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or e-mail as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here .

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires:

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The companies’ first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the company’s social media pages: