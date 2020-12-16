NYSEG Preparing for Heavy Snow Wednesday

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, New York — NYSEG is preparing for the potential of heavy snow, which is expected to move into portions of its service area Wednesday evening. The storm is expected to have varying impacts in the company’s Brewster, Binghamton, Liberty and Mechanicville divisions, which includes Broome, Chenango, Columbia, Delaware, Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Sullivan, Tioga, Ulster, Washington and Westchester counties.

Current forecasts call for snow to develop early Wednesday evening with the heaviest accumulations occurring overnight and into Thursday morning. The service areas in the mid-Hudson Valley are also expected to experience sustained wind gusts of 25-35 mph, while the Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester county service area is expected to experience peak wind gusts of 40 mph. The storm will exit the state on Thursday morning.

NYSEG’s storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur. The company urges customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

Company Preparations

Readying Crews

NYSEG is proactively dispatching additional line and tree resources crews ahead of the storm to service areas that are expected to be most significantly impacted. Company and contractor crews will be onsite and prepared to facilitate an effective and efficient response if outages occur. Resources will be placed on a rotational schedule to ensure response through the overnight hours as necessary.

Equipment Summary

The line and tree crews will be prepared to respond to any snow or wind related issues with bucket trucks, auger trucks, wood chippers, dump trucks and backhoes. Additionally, new wooden poles and replacement transformers are being strategically placed to streamline restoration efforts.

How to Stay Up-To-Date

NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). Customers should also sign up for email alerts and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.

Safety Tips

The company also offer customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes

You can use our new mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG”. The application is free to download.

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or email as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The company’s first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com and on the company’s social media pages: