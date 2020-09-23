NYSEG Hosting Food Drive This Saturday to Support CHOW

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, New York — NYSEG will be hosting a food drive on Saturday, September 26, 2020 to support the local Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) program as part of the International Volunteer Week efforts of NYSEG’s parent company, AVANGRID. The public is encouraged to participate by dropping off canned goods at the NYSEG office in Vestal between 8:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. Volunteers will also be collecting empty cans and bottles to redeem the five-cent bottle deposit for CHOW.

As food insecurity remains an issue in the region, NYSEG is partnering with organizations like CHOW to replenish food pantries and care for communities that we serve. All canned goods will be accepted, we request no bottled goods be dropped off. NYSEG employees will be on hand to direct donors to the drop-off locations.

NYSEG is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, a leading, sustainable energy company with operations in 24 U.S. states.

WHAT

NYSEG hosts canned food drive in support of CHOW programs, the public is encouraged to participate by dropping off donations of canned goods and empty bottles and cans

WHERE

NYSEG Office

4425 Vestal Road, Vestal NY 13850

WHEN

Saturday, September 26, 2020

8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.