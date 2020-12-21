NYSEG Donates $5,000 to CHOW Program, Supporting Area Emergency Food Programs

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, New York— New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) today announced a donation of $5,000 to the Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW) emergency food programs to fight food insecurity in the Broome County area. The donation will help provide 25,000 meals to those in need through the support of food pantries, community meals, and other non-profit organizations.

“As food insecurity remains an issue for our neighbors, we want to do what we can to support these programs that provide families with meals, especially during the holiday season,” said Joe Rusin, Community Outreach and Development Manager for NYSEG.

Les Aylesworth, Director of CHOW said, “The pandemic has stretched many in our community to the limit, and those who are most vulnerable have been hit the hardest; but generous gifts like this help us fill the food insecurity gap that many are experiencing. I say this often, but CHOW couldn’t do the good work we do, without the good people of this community. And NYSEG is one of those good ‘people’!”

CHOW supports a network of more than 100 emergency food programs by distributing donated, purchased and recovered food in order to fight food insecurity in Broome County.

NYSEG, a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc., has made several donations to organizations throughout the state this year to address food insecurity and assist those impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In September, NYSEG employees collected approximately 850 pounds of food and 1,870 redeemable cans and bottles in support of CHOW, which totaled approximately 1,175 meals for their programs.