NYSEG and RG&E Remind Customers that New York’s HEAP Enrollment Has Begun

From NYSEG:

BINGHAMTON, New York — With the cold weather arriving and customers seeking to heat their homes, NYSEG and RG&E today reminded customers that enrollment for New York’s Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is now open.

Customers who anticipate the need for heating assistance should take action now to determine their eligibility and get enrolled before the cold weather sets in. According to the New York Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA), the enrollment period for HEAP opened on November 2, 2020.

HEAP assists low-income people pay the cost of heating their homes. Those eligible may receive one regular HEAP benefit per program year and could also be eligible for emergency HEAP benefits if they are in danger of running out of fuel. Eligibility and benefits are based on a number of factors, including income, household size, the primary heating source and the presence of a household member who is under age 6, age 60 or older, or is permanently disabled.

For more information on how to apply for HEAP, including the necessary income qualifications, customers are urged to visit the New York State OTDA website at: otda.ny.gov/programs/heap/.