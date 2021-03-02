NYSEG and RG&E Preparing for Strong Winds

From NYSEG and RG&E:

BINGHAMTON, New York — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E) are preparing for the potential of strong winds and scattered snow showers, associated with an incoming storm expected to impact their service areas on Monday afternoon. As a result of the storm, customers may experience service disruptions. The storm is expected to impact the entire NYSEG and RG&E footprint, which includes the Western New York, Rochester, Southern Tier, North Country, Capital Region, Hudson Valley and Westchester regions.

Current forecasts call for strong winds to increase in Western New York around 2:00 p.m., with strongest winds occurring between 3:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. Average wind gusts in this region are expected to range between 38-42 mph with maximum gusts between 52 and 56 mph. Additionally, while little snow accumulation is forecast, snow squalls are expected between 2 p.m. and midnight and may briefly create limited visibility.

Winds in the company’s Eastern New York service areas are expected to begin early afternoon with strongest gusts occurring between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. Average wind gusts in Eastern New York service areas are expected to range between 38 and 45 mph with maximum wind gusts ranging between 48 mph and 60 mph. Scattered, light snow is also predicted in the Eastern service area and may briefly create limited visibility.