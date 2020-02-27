NYSEG and RG&E Preparing for Snow and Wind

From NYSEG and RG&E:

BINGHAMTON, NY — NYSEG and RG&E, AVANGRID companies, are preparing for the potential of significant snowfall and high winds across the state beginning early Thursday morning. As a result of the storm, customers may experience service disruptions.

The storm is expected to impact the entire NYSEG and RG&E footprint, which includes the Western New York, Rochester, Southern Tier, North Country, Capital Region, Hudson Valley and Westchester regions.

Current forecasts call for snow to begin after midnight on Thursday morning and continue through the day.

In the western part of the state and higher elevations of the Adirondacks, large amounts of lake effect snow are expected, in addition to high winds. In the remaining portions of our service areas, less snowfall is expected but wind gusts of up to 50 mph may occur.

Southeastern New York is expected to receive minimal precipitation and winds. High winds have the potential to bring down snow covered trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment.

The companies urge customers to monitor forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

The companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning and readying crews and equipment to help restore service should outages occur. The companies are also coordinating preparations with state and local emergency management authorities.

NYSEG and RG&E will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter). The companies also offer customers the following reminders to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes:

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or e-mail as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG and here for RG&E.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires:

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 and RGE customers should call 1.800.743.1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131 or RG&E at 1.800.743.1701.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The companies’ first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. (NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131) (RG&E customers are asked to call at 1.800.743.1701) to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com or RGE.com and on the company’s social media pages: