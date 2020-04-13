NYSEG and RG&E Preparing for High Winds and Rain

From NYSEG and RG&E:

BINGHAMTON, NY — NYSEG and RG&E, AVANGRID companies, are preparing for the potential of high winds associated with incoming storms expected to impact their service areas on Monday. As a result, customers may experience service disruptions. The storm is expected to impact the entire NYSEG and RG&E footprint, which includes the Western New York, Rochester, Southern Tier, North Country, Capital Region, Hudson Valley and Westchester regions.

Current forecast calls for high winds to begin Monday and continue in some areas through early Tuesday morning. During that time, areas in the western part of the state may experience isolated wind gusts of 60-75 mph, while areas in the central and eastern parts of the state may experience gusts of 50-60 mph with higher gusts possibly occurring during thundershowers. The companies urge customers to monitor forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.

In anticipation of the weather the companies’ storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying and staging crews and equipment. Currently, nearly 1,000 company and contractor line and tree resources are on-site and ready to respond should outages occur. Given the ongoing COVID-19 challenge, the companies reaffirmed that crews are continuing to follow CDC recommendations, including social distancing and hygiene related best practices. Recognizing the NY PAUSE has many residents sheltered at home, for everyone’s safety we ask customers to observe a six-foot social distance if they must be near our workers and always remain outside the work zone. Allowing our crews to remain uninterrupted and focused on our work enables us to determine damage and make repairs more quickly. The companies are also coordinating preparations with state and local emergency management officials.

The companies will provide updates throughout the event to the general public on their website and social media channels (Facebook and Twitter) and also remind customers of the following safety tips to prepare for the storm and stay safe if power outages do occur.

Before a storm strikes:

You can use our new mobile app to report and check the status of outages. To download the application, customers should search “AVANGRID” in the Apple or Android app stores and select “NYSEG” or “RG&E”. The application is free to download.

Sign up for Outage Alerts to receive updates automatically by phone, text, or e-mail as the company updates the status of the restoration process in their area. Customers can sign up for outage alerts by visiting here for NYSEG and here for RG&E.

Keep battery-operated flashlights and radios on hand, along with supplies of drinking water and non-perishable foods.

Make sure that smart phones, tablets and other mobile devices are fully charged.

Fill your car’s fuel tank.

Stay Away From Downed Wires:

Stay at least 30 feet from a downed power line.

If a downed wire comes in contact with your vehicle, stay inside and wait for help. If you must get out because of fire or other danger, jump clear of the vehicle to avoid any contact with the vehicle and the ground at the same time. Land with your feet together and hop with feet together or shuffle away; don’t run or stride.

NYSEG customers should call 1.800.572.1131 and RGE customers should call 1.800.743.1701 to report downed power lines or other hazardous situations.

During a Power Interruption

Contact neighbors to see if their power is off. A loss of power may be the result of a blown fuse or a tripped circuit breaker.

To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1.800.572.1131 or RG&E at 1.800.743.1701.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed as much as possible. Most food will last 24 hours if you minimize the opening of refrigerator and freezer doors.

Power Restoration Priorities:

The companies’ first priorities are to respond to reports of downed power lines to keep the public safe. NYSEG customers are asked to call 1.800.572.1131 and RG&E customers are asked to call at 1.800.743.1701 to report downed wires. Once this vital public safety work is complete, the company will:

Assess the damage to the electricity delivery system.

Develop a detailed restoration plan.

Make repairs as quickly as possible.

For additional information, including storm preparation tips, storm safety information, generator safety information, restoration priorities and emergency resources, visit Outage Central at NYSEG.com or RGE.com and on the company’s social media pages: