NYSEG and RG&E Donate $54,000 to Health and Welfare Nonprofits Across New York

From New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG):

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and its sister company Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) recently donated a total of $54,000 to health and welfare organizations across New York state, including four organizations in the Binghamton area. The donations are part of the companies’ Corporate Donation Program to support and care for the communities that it serves.

“We not only serve the Binghamton region as the local utility, but we’re members of this community and it’s important to us to support our neighbors,” said Joe Rusin, Program Manager, Government & Community Relations at NYSEG. “It has always been one of our priorities to support local health and welfare organizations; however, this year we recognized that it’s more important than ever. The pandemic has created challenges within our communities that has increased demand for these organizations’ services and support. We’re proud to support their efforts.”

In total, NYSEG and RG&E provided gifts and sponsorships to more than 20 health and welfare organizations across its service area. Locally, NYSEG donated $8,000 to nonprofits in NYSEG’s Binghamton division, which includes Broome, Chenango and Tioga counties. The company provided donations to The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference, Broome County Habitat for Humanity, United Way of Broome County and The American Red Cross Western NY Region. Additionally, NYSEG donated $5,000 to the Salvation Army, which serves the Binghamton region.

“NYSEG is an amazing community partner,” said Shaina Orwan, Marketing & Communications Analyst at The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference. “Over the past 20 years we have received support for our Annual Ice Cream Social, Holiday Tree Lighting, various Rumble Ponies tickets and in 2021 we were able to partner with NYSEG in a new capacity, helping us reach over 4,000 individuals and groups who embrace the work we do. Whether volunteering time, donating money or hard goods, we appreciate you and all your team does to help accomplish our Mission on a daily basis!”

NYSEG’s donations will support the organizations in the following ways:

– The Children’s Home of Wyoming Conference: Supporting the organization’s mission of working with children and families to inspire hope, develop skills and cultivate healthy relationships for positive futures.

– Broome County Habitat for Humanity: The organization helps families build a better future by partnering with them to build their own homes alongside volunteers. Funds will support building costs, such as lumber, for a house currently under construction.

– United Way of Broome County: For more than 100 years, United Way of Broome County has worked to improve lives by creating opportunities people need to build a better future for themselves and their families. Funds will support the organization’s various programs and services.

– The American Red Cross Western NY Region: Funds will support the Southern Tier Real Heroes event, which celebrates the spirit of humanitarianism by honoring individuals who have shown courage, dedication and unselfish character by their acts of heroism in our community.

In addition to NYSEG and RG&E’s donations to local health and welfare nonprofits, the companies’ 2021 Corporate Donation Program will also provide grants later this year to local nonprofits focused on food security, arts and culture and education and young people. These donations will impact every division within the NYSEG and RG&E service area.

NYSEG and RG&E’s support is enhanced by additional giving through the Avangrid Foundation, the charitable giving arm of the AVANGRID family of companies. Since 2002, the Foundation and its predecessors have invested more than $28 million in partnerships to help meet a number of community needs. In New York, the Avangrid Foundation has made more than $5.5 million in grants to nonprofit organizations, educational institutions and qualified programs during the last five years, including longstanding partnerships with locally affiliated chapters of Habitat for Humanity, The American Red Cross and the United Way of Broome County.

NYSEG and RG&E are subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc.