NYSEG and RG&E Donate 17,700 Protective Masks to Assist Health Care Workers Amid Shortage

From NYSEG and RG&E:

BINGHAMTON, NY — NYSEG and RG&E, AVANGRID companies, today announced they are donating approximately 17,700 protective masks to assist health care workers across the state amid a shortage of protective gear for medical personnel fighting the coronavirus pandemic. The donation comes on the heels of Governor Cuomo’s call for assistance as New York continues to face increasing strains on the health care system.

The 9,000 surgical masks and 8,700 N95 respirators are being delivered to a state receiving center, where officials will disperse them to facilities most in need.

“As Governor Cuomo leads our state and our nation through this time of crisis, NYSEG, RG&E and our parent company, Avangrid, will continue to provide support to communities across the state,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “As the governor said, this is not a sprint – it’s a marathon. Given the dire shortages of masks and other protective gear faced by medical facilities across the state, we have an opportunity and an obligation to help. We sincerely hope that by doing this we are able to help save lives.”

In addition to the donation of masks, NYSEG and RG&E have also taken steps to help reinforce the electric system that provides energy to hospitals, nursing homes, food and critical distribution warehouses and other critical facilities in the coronavirus response. Company personnel have been inspecting the electrical circuits that supply electricity to those facilities, repairing any found issues including trimming potentially hazardous trees that could cause service disruptions along the way.

Today’s announcement builds on the companies’ pledge to support the communities that it serves. Last Wednesday, AVANGRID and its charitable nonprofit affiliate, the Avangrid Foundation, committed $2 million to support coronavirus relief and recovery. Additionally, NYSEG and RG&E field personnel who have been unable to perform their regular duties due to new health and safety protocols continue to volunteer at local food banks and other organizations that are supporting the needs of people impacted by the virus.