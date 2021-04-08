NYSEG and RG&E Customers are Reminded to Call 811 Before Digging During National Safe Digging Month

From NYSEG and RG&E:

BINGHAMTON, NY — April is National Safe Digging Month and with warmer weather approaching, New York State Gas & Electric (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) remind homeowners and contractors starting any projects that involve excavation or digging to have underground utilities marked to prevent damage. This is essential to protect themselves and others from injury and prevent damage to the electric lines and gas pipes that lay underground. Customers and contractors are reminded to contact Dig Safely New York by calling 811 at least two and no more than 10 full working days before the start of any excavation project. Underground utility marking requests can also be submitted online at digsafelynewyork.com.

“Whether you’re putting in a foundation or building a deck, making this simple call will help keep everyone safe,” said Al Langland, Vice President of Gas Operations at NYSEG and RG&E. “Contractors are required by law to call Dig Safely New York before digging, and we strongly encourage do-it-yourselfers to call as well.”

Dig Safely New York is free and available to receive calls 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



Follow these tips for a safer project:

Plan to have underground utilities marked as part of all underground construction

Mark out the area of construction

Call Dig Safely New York, a free and easy service at 811 or 1.800.962.7962

Provide adequate training and supervision on a jobsite to assure that good construction practices are followed

Properly maintain all underground utility markings

Hand dig in the area of underground facilities

Provide adequate protection and support for underground facilities

If our underground facilities are damaged or disturbed, notify RG&E at 1.800.743.1702 for natural gas or 1.800.743.1701 for electricity. NYSEG can be notified by calling 1.800.572.1121 for a natural gas emergency and 1.800.572.1131 for an electric emergency. We’ll come right away to ensure the site is safe and make repairs if required

Use and properly install suitable backfill material around underground facilities



For more information, visit Dig Safely New York at digsafelynewyork.com.