NYSDOT to host virtual public hearing on June 30th for replacement of NYS route 79 bridge over the Chenango river project in Broome and Chenango Counties

From The New York State Department of Transportation:

The New York State Department of Transportation will host a virtual public hearing via videoconference with a phone-in option for the upcoming bridge replacement project in the Towns of Fenton and Barker in Broome County; and the Town of Greene in Chenango County.

WHAT: Virtual Public Hearing

WHEN: Tuesday, June 30 at 5:00 p.m.

HOW: Public invited to join via WebEx Videoconference or Phone-in



Webex: www.dot.ny.gov/NY79ChenangoRiverBridge

(Click the link to Join the Live Virtual Public Hearing.)



Phone: (518) 549-0500

Toll Free from US: (844) 633-8697

Access Code: 161-572-3273

This hearing is being held in accordance with the provisions of Article 2 of the Eminent Domain Procedure Law (EDPL) and presented in a virtual format in order to comply with state policies on social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.