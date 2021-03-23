NYS Virtual Surplus Vehicle & Equipment Auction Scheduled In Binghamton March 23

From The New York State Office of General Services:

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced a virtual auction of surplus vehicle, highway equipment, and miscellaneous property located in Binghamton will be conducted online at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 23. For a listing of other New York State auctions to be held throughout the state later this year, go to ogs.ny.gov/nysstore. For information on specific items and terms of sale, please visit www.ogs.ny.gov, email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov, or call (518) 457-6335.