NYS Sheriff’s Summer Camp

DELHI, NY- On a muggy Sunday morning, June 27, 2021, Sheriff Craig DuMond met the (19) Delaware County youth heading off to a week of Sheriff’s Camp located on beautiful Lake Keuka in Penn Yan, NY.

The Sheriff’s Office is honored and pleased to be able to provide this opportunity to our youth who may not otherwise have an chance to attend camp.

The week will be filled with pro-social programming, various demonstrations, sports, swimming, sail boating and fellowship with other campers.

The youth will build life-long relationships with their law enforcement counselors and carry these experiences back into their home communities.

Speaking on the camp, Sheriff Craig DuMond remarked “I’m so proud and honored by the NYS Sheriff’s Institute for providing these opportunities to our most cherished resource, our children.

Since 1979, our mission is to advance criminal justice education, prevent juvenile delinquency, and support victims of crime and their families throughout New York State”.