NYS Parks Announces Construction to Begin on New $2.2 Million Sanitary Sewer System at Gilbert Lake State Park

From NYS Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation:

Laurens, NY – New York State Parks today announced that $2.2 million in upgrades to the sanitary sewer system at Gilbert Lake State Park are expected to begin Feb. 1, 2020. The project, funded in part by Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s NY Works program, with additional funding from Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund dollars, will provide much improved sanitary facilities for the 200,000 patrons who visit the park annually.



In order to limit disruption to patrons as much as possible, work on the project will take place in phases throughout peak season, with overall completion expected around Dec. 8, 2020. The result, will be all new sanitary sewer systems for Deer Run and Hilltop camping areas, Briggs Pavilion and beach area, as well as Cabin Colony, Central Region Director Robert Hiltbrand said.



The contractors on the project, R.B. Robinson Contracting, of Candor, N.Y., will be installing a new sanitary distribution system in the Cabin Colony this spring and building new subsurface treatment systems at Hilltop and Deer Run loops this summer.

Distribution piping and final connections to the new system at Hilltop and Deer Run will take place after cabin and camping rentals have concluded for the season Sept. 7. The electrical contractor for the project, Kahr’s Construction of Alexandria Bay, N.Y., will be responsible for wiring the lift stations included in the project.



Hilltop camping area, and the beach area will reopen to the public on Friday, May 22 and be partially served by the new system. As of now, Hilltop camping sites 38, and 51-57 will be closed for the entire season. Deer Run will be open for reservations, Friday, June 19, with the exception of camping sites 90, 91 and 108, which, as of now, won’t open in 2020. Hilltop and Deer Run campers may be minimally impacted by noise from nearby construction equipment.

Cabin Colony will reopen to the public on Saturday, June 27 and will also be partially served by the new system. Briggs Pavilion will reopen Wednesday, July 1.



