NYS Department of Transportation to Host Public Meeting to Present Plans for Improvements to State Route 7 (Main ST.) in Village of Otego, Otsego County

From The New York State Department of Transportation:

The New York State Department of Transportation today announced a public meeting on Wednesday, September 22 at 5:30 p.m. to present the design plans for improvements to pavement, sidewalks and drainage on State Route 7 (Main St.) in the Village of Otego, Otsego County. The project will enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety and improve resiliency along Main Street from the I-88 ramps to the Otsdawa Creek bridge.

The public can attend the meeting in person, online or by phone. The in-person event will take place at the Otego Fire Department, located at 5 River St. in Otego. The meeting will be preceded by an open house at 5 p.m. when NYSDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project in an informal setting. A formal presentation will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a question-and-answer period. Those who attend in-person are strongly encouraged to socially distance and wear appropriate facemasks, regardless of vaccination status. Seating will be arranged for social distancing. Masks will be available at the sign-in desk.

Those who wish may attend the meeting live online or by phone starting at 5:00 pm. To join online, open the project website at dot.ny.gov/Route7Otego and click on the “Attend Live Public Meeting” link on the homepage. To join by phone, call 518-549-0500 and enter the access code 161 015 5202 when prompted.

.

The meeting will feature a PowerPoint presentation by DOT staff followed by a public comment, question and answer session. The Project Manager, DOT engineers and consultants will be available to take comments and answer questions. Written comments and questions can be mailed to the Job Manager at the address below by Friday, October 8. Comment forms can be found and submitted on the project website or emailed to the Job Manager at Lonni.Rawson@dot.ny.gov.

PowerPoint slides from the presentation and other project companion materials will be available on the project website after the live public meeting concludes