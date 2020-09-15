NYPD Sergeants Union Endorses Claudia Tenney

From Claudia Tenney:

NY-22 Today, Claudia Tenney was endorsed by the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA), which represents 13,000 active and retired members of the New York City Police Department (NYPD). Tenney, the Republican candidate for Congress in New York’s 22nd District is a staunch defender of law enforcement and has the support of numerous law enforcement organizations and officials across the region and state. Her opponent, Anthony Brindisi, maintains anti-police record — voting to release violent criminals, defund police budgets, and allow trial lawyers like himself to bankrupt frontline police officers.

Claudia Tenney said:

“I’m honored to have the support of the NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA). On this anniversary of September 11th, I want to thank all those who answered the call to service – we must remember our police and first responders and their sacrifices. I will support them tirelessly. As they ‘protect and serve,’ law enforcement and all first responders should know we have their backs.”



Ed Mullins, president of NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association said:



“[NYPD’s SBA] strongly support[s] your run for Congress. In March, you stood with law enforcement to call for the federal government to intervene to put a stop to New York’s dangerous bail reform law. As the “defund the police” movement began to take shape across the United States, you stood with law enforcement to oppose this radical policy and called out politicians seeking to jeopardize the safety of our communities by stripping critical funding from police departments…We need leaders like you in Washington that will ensure that your district and other American cities do not adopt the failed policies of mayors like Bill DeBlasio that have led to spiking violence and crime. We know that you truly “Back the Blue”, unlike your opponent who votes against public safety and police when it matters but looks to hide his radical views and score cheap political points when he must face voters and stand for re-election.”