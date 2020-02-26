NY Breeding Bird Atlas III for volunteers

APALACHIN, NY – The third NY State Breeding Bird Atlas has begun, and birders, naturalists, landowners and others are needed to help document the presence of species across the state over the next five years of this important effort.

A training session for field volunteers is scheduled for Sunday March 22, 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Waterman Center,

403 Hilton Road, Apalachin, NY.

The workshop, led by Atlas regional coordinator Dave Nicosia, is free and open to the public.

Breeding bird atlases are efforts to survey defined blocks across NY, primarily during peak nesting periods of May, June and July, with the goal of finding evidence of breeding by the 200 to 300 species of birds present at that time.

A number of types of evidence are used to confirm birds’ status, such as an adult carrying food, males singing in the same location, recently fledged young, and more.

Those with all levels of experience and expertise are needed for the project.

Even those who can only identify a few common birds can participate and contribute to the Atlas.

Areas near home can be surveyed and data submitted to help draw the larger picture of birds in the state.

Upon completion, the Breeding Bird Atlas will provide information for researchers, planners and decision-makers on the range and population of bird species in the state.

This will mark the third atlas for NY, held at 20 year intervals.

For further information, call (607) 625-2221.