From: The Tioga County Health Department:

A new concern has been identified by federal, state, and local officials in recent weeks with the outbreak of the 2019 Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China at the beginning of January.

While Tioga County Public Health is concerned, we want to reassure our residents that the threat for Tioga County is low.

This virus is spread through person-to-person contact; there has been at least one confirmed case of person-to-person transmission in the United States.

Tioga County Public Health is monitoring the situation closely, receiving updates from New York State Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on an ongoing basis as new information is being released.

Outbreaks such as this – when a new virus is emerging to infect people – are always concerning, and residents may be worried about how it may impact them.

According to the CDC, this is a serious public health concern, but the immediate risk to the United States is low at this time.

Although there have been no confirmed cases in New York State nor Tioga County at this time, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the 2019 Novel Coronavirus a Global Emergency.

This may alert some people; however, this declaration allows resources to be shared much quicker to help prevent further spread in other countries, particularly those with weaker health systems, and few resources.

Individuals should continue practicing good respiratory etiquette by washing their hands often, covering their coughs and sneezes, throwing dirty tissues away, and staying home when sick to avoid spreading their illness to others.

This can help keep you healthy from not only the Coronavirus, but also the flu, common cold, and other illnesses that are being seen in our area at this time.

Flu, in particular, is more of a concern for Tioga County currently, as we have seen over 400 cases of flu since October 1st, 2019.

Anyone who has symptoms (runny nose, headache, fever, cough, sore throat, and a general ill feeling) who recently travelled to Hubei Province, or who have had contact with someone who has recently been to Hubei Province, should call their health care provider immediately to make them aware of the situation. Your healthcare professional will work with your state’s public health department and CDC to help provide you with further direction on how to handle your case.

If you have any questions, please contact us at 607-687-8600. If you have further questions, please refer to www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.