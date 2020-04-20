Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period

From Binghamton City Hall:

Sponsored by:

City of Binghamton

Office of the Mayor

Binghamton City Council

Community Development Advisory Committee

Under the CARES Act dated March 27, 2020, HUD has awarded the City of Binghamton $1,140,260 in CDBG funds and $577,638 in ESG funds to address needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HUD has approved a not less than 5-day public comment period. The comment period for these funds will begin on April 21, 2020, and end on April 27, 2020, which will allow the public to make comments or suggestions regarding COVID-19 related needs and use of these funds.

A public hearing sponsored by the Office of the Mayor, City Council, and the Community Development Advisory Committee, will be held to obtain additional comments regarding COVID-19 related needs and use of these funds on:

Monday, April 27, 2020

5:30 p.m.

This public hearing is being conducted in accordance with NYS Executive Order No. 202.15. Members may be participating in this hearing via video conference or in person at the 2nd floor Atrium located in Binghamton City Hall, 38 Hawley Street, Binghamton, New York. The public does not have a right to attend this public hearing in person in accordance with NYS Executive Order No. 202.15.

The public may view/listen to this hearing via a live stream or teleconference and participate in this hearing by calling a dedicated phone number. The URL for the live stream, teleconference number/access code, and a dedicated call-in number to comment will be posted on the City’s website in the Calendar for this hearing at least 72 hours before the hearing or you can comment in writing by emailing hudplan@cityofbinghamton.com. Comments will be appended to the hearing record. If you do not have internet access you can call the Planning Department for information at (607) 772-7028.

Notice of Special City Council Business Meeting

IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING THE ABOVE HEARING, CITY COUNCIL WILL HOLD A SPECIAL BUSINESS MEETING TO CONSIDER LEGISLATION TO AMEND THE 2020 BUDGET TO ACCEPT THESE FUNDS.

This public meeting is being conducted in accordance with NYS Executive Order No. 202.15. Members may be participating in this hearing via video conference or in person at the 2nd floor Atrium located in Binghamton City Hall, 38 Hawley Street, Binghamton, New York. The public does not have a right to attend this public hearing in person in accordance with NYS Executive Order No. 202.15.

The public may view/listen to this meeting via a live stream or teleconference. There is no public participation. The URL for the live stream and teleconference number/access code will be posted on the City’s website in the calendar for this meeting at least 72 hours before the meeting. If you do not have internet access you can call the City Clerk for information at (607) 772-7035.