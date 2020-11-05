Notice of Public Hearing and Comment Period

Sponsored by: City of Binghamton Community Development Advisory Committee

Under additional funding of the CARES Act HUD has awarded the City of Binghamton an additional $594,320 in CDBG funds and $506,439 in ESG funds to address needs caused by the COVID-19 disaster. In addition, the City has waivers from HUD in order to utilize currently budgeted CDBG and ESG funds to also respond to the virus.

A 10-day public comment period beginning on November 6, 2020 and ending on November 16, 2020 will allow the public to make comments or suggestion to the expected usage of these funds.

A public hearing sponsored by the Community Development Advisory Committee will be held to obtain additional comments regarding COVID-19 related needs. This meeting will be held on:

Monday, November 16, 2020

6:15 p.m.

This meeting will be ACCESSIBLE THROUGH A CONFERENCE CALL-IN NUMBER AND ACCESS CODE TO BE POSTED ON THE CITY OF BINGHAMTON WEBSITE CALENDAR ENTRY FOR THIS MEETING on or before the day of the meeting. If anyone does not have internet access, please call the Planning Office at (607) 772-7028 on the day of the meeting to obtain the call-in number and access code.

Written comments regarding the usage of these funds may also be emailed to hudplan@cityofbinghamton.com. Written comments must be received no later than November 16, 2020, 4:30 p.m.

For further information, please call (607) 772-7028