Notice of meeting of The Village of Endicott

From the Village of Endicott:

Pursuant to an Emergency Order of the Governor of the State of New York, notice is hereby

given that a special meeting of the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Endicott will be

held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom Video Conference.



Members of the public are temporarily prohibited from attending in person but may observe/listen

remotely using the information below:



Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84107049772



Meeting ID: 841 0704 9772



Dial in phone number: 1-929-436-2866



There will be no public comment period.

Dated: May 5, 2020 Janice Orlando, Deputy Clerk-Treasurer

Village of Endicott