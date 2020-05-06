Notice of meeting of The Village of Endicott

From the Village of Endicott:

Pursuant to an Emergency Order of the Governor of the State of New York, notice is hereby
given that a special meeting of the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Endicott will be
held on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. via Zoom Video Conference.

Members of the public are temporarily prohibited from attending in person but may observe/listen
remotely using the information below:

Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84107049772

Meeting ID: 841 0704 9772

Dial in phone number: 1-929-436-2866

There will be no public comment period.
Dated: May 5, 2020 Janice Orlando, Deputy Clerk-Treasurer
Village of Endicott

