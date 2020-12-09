Notice of Meeting of the Village of Endicott

From the Deputy Clerk-Treasurer of the Village of Endicott:

Pursuant to an Emergency Order of the Governor of the State of New York, notice is hereby

given that a special meeting of the Village Board of Trustees of the Village of Endicott will be

held on Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. via Zoom Video Conference.

Members of the public are temporarily prohibited from attending in person but may observe/listen

remotely using the information below:

Meeting Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81282878162

Meeting ID: 812 8287 8162

Dial in phone number: 1-929-436-2866