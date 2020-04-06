Notice of a Public Hearing of the Village of Endicott Board

From the Village of Endicott:

Pursuant to an Emergency Order of the Governor of the State of New York, notice is hereby given that a meeting of the Board of the Village of Endicott will be held on April 6, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom Video Conference. There will be a Public Hearing on the Fiscal Year 2020-2021 budget which is available for review on the Village website under Board Meetings at https://endicottny.com/.

Members of the public are temporarily prohibited from attending in person but may observe/listen remotely using the information below. Questions and comments may be submitted ahead of the meeting in writing to mayorsec@endicottny.com or provided during the hearing.

Meeting Link https://zoom.us/j/304167201?pwd=b2VheWJWU2w4eUhZaXB6c1ZXbkJCdz09

Meeting ID: 304 167 201

Password: 431307

Dial in phone number: 1 929 436 2866 US (New York)

