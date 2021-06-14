Norwich St. Baldrick’s Names New Event Organizer

From The St. Baldrick’s Foundation:

NORWICH – Norwich St. Baldrick’s today announced the appointment of Jamie Burchill of New Berlin as the new volunteer event organizer of the local charity head-shaving event to support childhood cancer research.

Burchill is a seven-year volunteer with the organization. She started with the organization in 2015 as a “shavee”, raising over $6,700, making her the largest individual fundraiser in the event’s history. Burchill takes over for long-time volunteer and shavee, A. Wesley Jones, who is stepping down after 12 years with the organization, the last nine as event organizer.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a not-for-profit organization raising funds to help find cures for children with cancers. Volunteers, sponsored by family, friends, and employers, shave their heads to stand in solidarity with children who typically lose their hair during cancer treatment and in doing so, raise funds for childhood cancer research.

“I’m excited and honored to be handed this torch. Since joining this fundraiser in 2015, it has become such a huge part of my life,” said Burchill. “I just love the concept behind it – people sacrificing their vanity to help end an atrocity like childhood cancer.”

The local event is one of the top five annual fundraisers in Chenango County, raising over $30,000 annually and over $370,000 since the event started locally in 2005. Hundreds of head shaving events are held across the country and around the world, but Norwich remains one of the first 50 events started the year the St. Baldrick’s organization was incorporated.

Despite a global pandemic and having to hold a virtual fundraiser, this year’s St. Baldrick’s event in Norwich raised a record-breaking $38,168.

“It has been an honor to be a supporter of St. Baldrick’s from the beginning and to have volunteered for the past 12 years,” said Jones. “I’m especially proud of my son, Tyler, who got me to be a shavee starting in 2005. Since that time, Team Tyler has raised over $66,000 at our local events.”

The appointment of Burchill was confirmed by the Norwich St. Baldrick’s Planning Committee, consisting of volunteers, Pete and Deb DeVinne, Zach and Julie Wentworth and Briana Phelps.

“Jamie brings a ton of enthusiasm and new ideas for the continued growth of St. Baldrick’s here in Chenango County,” said Jones. “Along with our amazing committee members, Jamie will continue to lead the organization to new heights.”

“I have some big shoes to fill. It seems almost inconceivable that this chapter of St. Baldricks could even function without (Jones). But I will make him proud. Failure is not something that I do well,” said Burchill about Jones’ hand off.

Every 2 minutes a child is diagnosed with cancer worldwide, and in the U.S. one in five kids diagnosed won’t survive. Those who do survive often suffer long-term effects from treatments too harsh for their developing bodies. From its beginnings, St. Baldrick’s has believed that kids deserve the chance to be kids – fun-loving, carefree, refreshingly honest, and always a little goofy – and deserve the chance at a healthy future. That’s why St. Baldrick’s is dedicated to funding the best childhood cancer research, wherever it takes place.

Donations raised at events like this have made it possible for St. Baldrick’s to fund more than $305 million, making it the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants.

For more information about the local event: Event Page: www.stbaldricks.org/events/Norwich Facebook: www.facebook.com/NorwichStBaldricks

About St. Baldrick’s Foundation As the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants, the St. Baldrick’s Foundation is leading the charge to take childhood back from cancer. St. Baldrick’s funds some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts who are working to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. Kids need treatments as unique as they are – and that starts with funding research just for them. Join us at StBaldricks.org to help support the best childhood cancer research, no matter where it takes place.