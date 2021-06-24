Northern Rivers Announces $15/hr. Minimum Wage, Other Enhanced Employee Benefits

From Northern Rivers Family of Services:

ALBANY, NY — Northern Rivers Family of Services has established a $15 per hour minimum wage for full- and part-time staff, along with a host of enhanced employee benefits to help the organization attract and retain a top-quality workforce in a challenging labor market.

In addition to the substantial increase in starting salary for many positions, the organization has implemented a number of other enhancements, including enhanced 401(k) profit-sharing, reimbursement for clinical license fees, enhanced contributions to their student loan repayment program, increased sign-on bonuses and expanded employee referral bonuses, review and adjustment of positional compensation (including clinical positions), universal free employee access to telemedicine services, additional HSA funding, frozen health insurance premiums, and more.

Salaries for many positions are dictated by state reimbursement rates. For entry level employees working 40 hours per week, this wage enhancement represents a raise of nearly $4,000 per year.

“Our staff performs life-changing work for children and families coping with abuse, neglect, trauma, poverty, mental illness, educational challenges, and more each day. We owe it to them to do everything in our power as an organization to support them, through salary, benefits, flexibility, responsiveness to their needs, and respect. These initiatives aren’t easy to implement for organizations in our industry, and we undertake them without the promise of additional support from our funders. We’re doing this because our staff deserves it, and our clients deserve the best staff we can provide,” said William T. Gettman, Jr., CEO of Northern Rivers.

