North America’s Annular Solar Eclipse Livestream

From the Kopernik Observatory & Science Center:

In a surprising turn of events, the skies appear to be clearing for a view of the annular solar eclipse on Thursday morning, June 10. For those of us in the northeast, the eclipse will already be in progress before sunrise (5:28 AM) and will conclude at 6:34 AM. Unfortunately, the Sun will only reach 10º above the horizon before the eclipse ends, meaning our tree-line at Kopernik Observatory will obscure this event from our eyes and telescopes.



Fear not, though, as our livestream astronomer, Jeremy Cartie, will journey to a campsite with a clearer horizon—and potentially even better weather—to share the eclipse with you at home. Join us during the livestream to chat with Jeremy during the eclipse.

If you are not already subscribed to the Kopernik YouTube Channel, click on the subscribe link to get yourself connected.

If you don’t wake up in time to catch the livestream, you can watch a replay of it on our YouTube channel.

Look Up…. Dream Big … and for now, keep wearing a mask.