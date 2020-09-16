No Burn Broome response to the NYS DEC

From No Burn Broome:

Embargoed until 12 noon Wednesday, September 16, 2020 No Burn Broome Press Conference (via Zoom)

BREAKING NEWS: Nearly all lithium-ion batteries contain PFAS (per and poly-fluorinated alkyl substance) AND No Burn Broome’s response to DEC’s statements in their letter to John Ruspantini (dated August 1, 2020) Wednesday, September 16 12:00 pm

At a press conference to be held via Zoom on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 12 noon, the NBB Science team will reveal that nearly ALL of these batteries contain PFAS and will call on the DEC to revoke SungEel’s Air permit.



Also addressed at the press conference will be a response to the long letter Tom Elter (of the NYSDC) sent to John Ruspantini on August 1, 2020.

Attached is the PowerPoint presentation that will be used at the press conference.