From the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church:

Due to the COVID-19 threat and national guidelines for social distancing, Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church is cancelling worship services on March 22nd and March 29th, and all church gatherings for the remainder of March. Any further closings will be decided at the end of March.

For further information, please contact the Church Office at 607-724-5421, check our website at https://nimmonsburgumc.weebly.com/ or our Facebook page.