Night Maze Opens Friday – October 2nd!

From the Stoughton Farm:

Starting this Friday, October 2nd, 2020, our Friday and Saturday night hours will be extending until 10pm for the “Night MAiZE,” last admission is at 9pm. “Night MAiZE,” is one of our greatest attractions, as it adds the new challenge of navigating our eight acre maze after dark! Bring your flashlight, unless you’re brave!



Refreshments will be available, including our own homemade French fries, doughnuts and baked goods, along with fudge, cider, hamburgers, fresh popped kettle corn, and much more!

On Columbus Day we will offer our Corn Cannon and Pumpkin Blaster for guests to test their aim. Our very own food truck, The Feed Bag, will be open serving hand-cut French fries, Hamburgers and Hot Dogs.



As always many sizes of pumpkins are available for your decorating, baking, or jack-o-lantern needs. We also have a variety of New York State Apples, potatoes, winter squash, and other fresh fall produce available.



Our staff has been working hard to figure out the best way to offer this fun family attraction to all of our visitors and still keep everyone safe and healthy.

​

Masks or face coverings are required for all of our visitors and social distancing MUST be observed. Please help us to stay open by following these rules while visiting the farm.

​

Due to COVID-19 we have decided that we will only be offering visitors entrance to our maize and we will have our corn cannon and pumpkin blaster available on weekends. Additionally, our food truck and concessions will serve delicious fall foods and treats for weekend visitors.

​

At Stoughton Farm we are committed to keeping our staff and visitors safe and healthy and in response to the current challenges and concerns surrounding COVID-19 we want to assure you that we are doing our best to look out for the health and safety of all who work at and visit our farm. We are disinfecting and cleaning frequently and we ask that everyone observe social distancing and wear a mask.

Our October Business Hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 9am-6pm (last maze admission 5:30pm)

Friday & Saturday: 9am – 10pm (last maze admission 9pm)

Sunday: 9am-5pm (last maze admission 4:30pm)