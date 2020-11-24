A statement from Sheriff David Harder

From the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

Recently, Governor Cuomo issued an Executive Order which limits “non-essential private residential gatherings” to no more than 10 individuals. This has caused great concern for our citizens, who envision law enforcement officers coming to their homes to count the number of people at their holiday dinners. We in law enforcement find this to be against our Constitution.

The Governor has responded by dismissing those serious concerns on the part of local law enforcement, saying “law enforcement officers don’t get to pick and choose which laws they will enforce”. I find that comment ironic and disingenuous, since the Governor has directed that his own 5,000 State Police NOT enforce his own Executive Order.

I urge all of our Broome County citizens to keep informed on the best steps to take to protect themselves and others from the spread of this terrible virus.