News from SV Schools • Senior Citizens Thanksgiving Luncheon changes

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From the Susquehanna Valley School District:

Susquehanna Valley’s Richard T. Stank Middle School will continue an annual tradition this year, but with restrictions forced by COVID-19. The annual Senior Citizens Thanksgiving luncheon in the middle school cafeteria is scheduled for Wednesday, November 18, 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. While ordinarily the event features a sit down meal prepared and served by middle school students and staff, this year it will be pick-up only. 

Senior citizens are urged to call the middle school, 607-775-0303 to place pick up orders by November 10. Thanksgiving meals – turkey and all the trimmings – can be picked up November 18 at the middle school bus loop. Guests will stay in their cars and we will bring meals to them.
The cost is $3.00 per meal and we ask that guests bring the exact amount – cash only. The meals will be pre-cooked and will just need to be warmed up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News