New York’s Top Millennials in Manufacturing: $15,000 available in prizes

From The Martin Group:

The manufacturing industry has stepped up in big ways to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now local manufacturers have an opportunity to celebrate top young employees who have helped them get through these challenging times.



FuzeHub’s Millennials in Manufacturing program will award up to $15,000 to young professionals who work in New York State’s manufacturing industry. It’s an opportunity to recognize emerging leaders who are driving innovation and making an impact.

As the statewide center of the New York Manufacturing Extension Partnership, FuzeHub launched this awards program to recognize the industry’s workforce and encourage New Yorkers to consider careers in manufacturing.