New York’s largest Gun Show comes to Syracuse this weekend

New York’s largest Gun Show will be held this weekend at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, New York.

The show will be held on September 14th from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, and September 15th from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm.

The Empire Expo Center will contain between 800 to 1000 exhibits and displays of a variety of guns and ammunition.

The New York State Arms Collectors Association is encouraging the public to bring in old and unwanted guns and military items to be bartered upon by collectors.

Admissions price is $7.00 per day, $5.00 for Senior Citizens and free for children under 12 with parents.

The Onondaga County Sheriffs Pistol License Unit will be in attendance both days, and all dealers must have valid New York State Sales Tax Numbers.