New York to Receive Nearly $1.2 Million in Grants to Help Restore Chesapeake Bay Watershed

From the Chesapeake Bay Program:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF), U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program today announced nearly $1.2 million in grants for projects that will protect and restore the New York portion of the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The four grants announced today will generate $469,000 in matching contributions for a total conservation impact of nearly than $1.7 million.

“EPA is pleased to support projects that improve the quality of local waters and habitat and help restore the Chesapeake Bay,” said Diana Esher, EPA Mid-Atlantic acting regional administrator. “It is a priority for EPA to support local actions that move us closer to our restoration goals. We applaud the grantees for their commitment to cleaner water and healthier watersheds.”

These grants, along with the other 45 awarded today, will support on-the-ground projects to improve waterways, restore habitat and strengthen iconic wildlife species. Collectively, the grants will implement water quality improvement practices on more than 45,000 acres, restore more than 45 miles of streamside forest habitat and prevent more than 6,300 tons of pollutants annually from entering the rivers and streams that feed the Chesapeake Bay.

“By focusing our resources on projects that provide multiple benefits, NFWF and its partners are demonstrating how watershed restoration projects strengthen the resilience of both communities and wildlife habitats, and how targeted investments can achieve multiple conservation goals,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of NFWF.

This year’s Chesapeake Stewardship Fund grant recipients in New York are:

Trout Unlimited ($140,566): Will use grant funding to replace an undersized culvert in Coventry, New York that is currently blocking brook trout passage. It is expected that project will open 2.8 miles of high-quality fish habitat.

Tioga Soil and Water Conservation District ($50,000): Plans to use grant funding to work with partners to build the capacity to accelerate the implementation of water quality improvement projects in the Upper Susquehanna watershed.

Tioga Soil and Water Conservation District ($500,000): Grant funding will help expand nutrient management planning across both agricultural and urban landscapes within the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay watershed in both New York and Pennsylvania.

Tioga Soil and Water Conservation District ($500,000): Improvements to address water quality, stormwater retention, habitat restoration and watershed resiliency will be addressed and implemented across the Upper Susquehanna and Chemung River watersheds with the awarded grant funding.

The grants were awarded through the Small Watershed Grants (SWG) program, a core program under NFWF’s Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund (CBSF). CBSF is a partnership between NFWF and the EPA to provide grant funding, technical assistance and networking and information sharing in support of local, on-the-ground conservation efforts to restore the bay and its tributary rivers and streams.

Additional support for the program comes from the Altria Group, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Since 1999, the SWG program has provided more than $83 million to 985 projects to promote on-the-ground community-based efforts, which result in measurable improvements to local stream health and habitat, and the water quality of the Chesapeake Bay. The SWG program includes two distinct funding opportunities: SWG Implementation (SWG-I) grants of $50,000-$500,000 awarded for projects that result in direct, on-the-ground actions to protect and restore water quality, species, and habitats in the Bay watershed; SWG Planning and Technical Assistance (SWG-PTA) grants up to $50,000 awarded for projects that enhance local capacity to more efficiently and effectively implement future on-the-ground actions through assessment, planning, design and other technical assistance-oriented activities.

A complete list of the 2021 Chesapeake Bay Small Watershed Grant recipients is available at https://www.nfwf.org/sites/default/files/2021-10/NFWF-Chesapeake-20211012-GS.pdf. For more information about the Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund, visit www.nfwf.org/chesapeake.

About the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

NFWF works with the public and private sectors to sustain, restore and enhance the nation’s fish, wildlife, plants and habitats for current and future generations. Chartered by Congress in 1984, NFWF has grown to become the nation’s largest private conservation grant-maker, funding more than 19,700 projects and generating a total conservation impact of $6.8 billion. Learn more at www.nfwf.org.

About the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Grants

Every year, EPA awards more than $4 billion in funding for grants and other assistance agreements. From small non-profit organizations to large state governments, EPA works to help many visionary organizations achieve their environmental goals. With countless success stories over the years, EPA grants remain a chief tool to protect human health and the environment.

About the Chesapeake Bay Program

The Chesapeake Bay Program is a regional partnership consisting of federal, state and local governments, academic institutions and non-governmental organizations. Primarily funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Chesapeake Bay Program has set the guidance and policy for restoring the Chesapeake Bay since 1983. Learn more at www.chesapeakebay.net.