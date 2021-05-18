New York State Wegmans Now Offering COVID-19 Vaccine for Individuals Age 12 and Older

From Wegmans Food Markets:

COVID-19 vaccine appointments for individuals age 12 and older now available for scheduling at wegmans.com/pharmacy

Walk-in appointments for individuals 18 and older now available at all NYS Wegmans pharmacy locations

Starting tomorrow, May 15, walk-in appointments will also be available for individuals age 12-17.

WHAT: New York State Wegmans pharmacy locations are now offering COVID-19 vaccination appointments to individuals age 12 and older. Online appointment scheduling for minors is open now, with appointment availability starting Saturday, May 15. Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments for individuals age 18 and older are now available at Wegmans during normal pharmacy hours, no appointment needed, while supplies last. Starting May 15, walk-in appointments will also be available for ages 12-17.

The Pfizer vaccine is available for individuals age 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for individuals 18 and older.

HOW: COVID-19 appointments for all ages 12 and older are available for scheduling at wegmans.com/pharmacy or by calling 1-800-207-6099. The vaccine offered at each location will be noted at the time of scheduling.

WHEN: Walk-in vaccinations and appointments for individuals age 12 and older will be available beginning May 15. Walk-in vaccinations for individuals age 18 and older are available now at all Wegmans pharmacy locations.



WHERE: All New York State Wegmans locations, with the exception of the Harrison and Brooklyn stores.