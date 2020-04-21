New York State Small Business Development Center at Binghamton University to host webinar on Payroll Protection Program

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The New York State Small Business Development Center at Binghamton University is partnering with Betterfin to review their online platform for small business lending options, especially their online portal for accepting Payroll Protection Program applications. The virtual lunch and learn will take place from noon-1 p.m. Thursday, April 23, via Zoom.

Many small local businesses were unable to get in an application for the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program. The Binghamton SBDC is partnering with Betterfin, a company that provides access to lenders via an online platform. They have established their platform to be able to accept PPP applications when the program has been funded again by the federal government. The Binghamton SBDC is the first center in New York to present this to area small businesses.

While applications are not currently being accepted, small businesses in need may continue to provide information through the Betterfin platform so their applications can be seamlessly processed in the event that the PPP applications will be accepted again in the future. The Betterfin team will demonstrate their platform, and SBDC advisors will be online to answer questions about PPP or other small business financing questions.

The webinar is free to attend. To register, visit https://bit.ly/2XR6eYw.