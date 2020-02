From: The New York State Police

The New York State Police will be hosting a Child Car Seat Check Event on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. at the New York State Police Troop C Headquarters, 823 State Route 7, Unadilla, NY.

An appointment is necessary, space is limited. Please call the Traffic Division at (607)561-7495. Be sure to install the car seat prior to the check and if possible, bring the child with you.